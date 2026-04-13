Pay a premium fee, get swift GBA service

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has proposed the opening up of two “seva kendras” in each of its five city corporations, claiming to make services such as registration of births, e-khatas and others faster and more transparent, at the cost of premium fees.

The obvious questions that emerge at this juncture are: why make new centres instead of making the existing ones function like they are supposed to? And, more importantly, are basic necessities an exclusive domain of the privileged?

To achieve its proposed objective, the GBA has recently floated a tender for private companies to bid and set the costs of 27 services, promised to be delivered under one roof. While the scheme appears to pose a relief to citizens from being extorted by middlemen and corporation staff, many are of the opinion that concept is “absurd”.

Kathyayini Chamaraj, executive trustee of Citizens’ Voluntary Initiative for the City of Bangalore (CIVIC Bangalore), said, “This is just replacing the middleman with a contractor. What difference does it make? They are making quicker services available to only the affluent people. This is discriminatory, and sends out a message that the GBA will serve faster those who pay more.”

Chamaraj also believes that two seva kendras per corporation is a flaw within the absurdity of the concept itself. “These services should be available at the ward level. Set up a Bangalore One centre at every ward, and simplify the processes therein by making the people placed there accountable. The addition of these seva kendras will only confuse people further. This, to me, is a total abdication of responsibility,” she added.