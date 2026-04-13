When war enters kitchen: : Karnataka LPG crisis reveals global supply chain vulnerabilities

BENGALURU: The ripple effects of a distant war are now being felt in household kitchens across Karnataka. What began as geopolitical tension in West Asia quickly translated into a disruption of LPG supply chains, exposing vulnerabilities while also prompting adaptation at multiple levels.

According to industry representatives, the crisis originated from disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz following escalating conflict involving Israel, Iran and the United States of America.

Shipping delays affected LPG imports, triggering a cascading impact on domestic distribution. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) responded with rationing measures, including a 25-day gap between refills in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural regions.

Captain Harish, an LPG distributor, underscored the direct global-local linkage. “The moment the war stops, things will begin to stabilise,” he said, pointing to how closely fuel logistics are tied to geopolitical developments.

A key factor that worsened the situation was panic booking. “Earlier, for example, we handled about 500 bookings a day and supplied the same. Suddenly, bookings doubled,” he elaborated.

This surge created an artificial spike in demand that already-strained supply systems could not accommodate. While panic booking has now reduced, its aftereffects continue to linger.

The urban-rural divide also unfolded during the crisis. In rural areas, where alternative fuels like firewood are more accessible, panic was relatively limited, which partly explained the longer 45-day refill cycles. “In cities, people book immediately after a cylinder is empty, sometimes even earlier, which creates pressure,” he added.