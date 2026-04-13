When war enters kitchen: : Karnataka LPG crisis reveals global supply chain vulnerabilities

BENGALURU: The ripple effects of a distant war are now being felt in household kitchens across Karnataka. What began as geopolitical tension in West Asia quickly translated into a disruption of LPG supply chains, exposing vulnerabilities while also prompting adaptation at multiple levels.
According to industry representatives, the crisis originated from disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz following escalating conflict involving Israel, Iran and the United States of America.
Shipping delays affected LPG imports, triggering a cascading impact on domestic distribution. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) responded with rationing measures, including a 25-day gap between refills in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural regions.
Captain Harish, an LPG distributor, underscored the direct global-local linkage. “The moment the war stops, things will begin to stabilise,” he said, pointing to how closely fuel logistics are tied to geopolitical developments.
A key factor that worsened the situation was panic booking. “Earlier, for example, we handled about 500 bookings a day and supplied the same. Suddenly, bookings doubled,” he elaborated.
This surge created an artificial spike in demand that already-strained supply systems could not accommodate. While panic booking has now reduced, its aftereffects continue to linger.
The urban-rural divide also unfolded during the crisis. In rural areas, where alternative fuels like firewood are more accessible, panic was relatively limited, which partly explained the longer 45-day refill cycles. “In cities, people book immediately after a cylinder is empty, sometimes even earlier, which creates pressure,” he added.
Supply, however, continues to be allocated based on historical consumption patterns rather than real-time demand, limiting responsiveness during sudden surges. Urban centres, with higher LPG dependence, bore the brunt of the disruption, Captain Harish said.
Kumar LG, secretary, All-India LPG Distributors Federation (Karnataka Circle), pointed to policy rigidities. “Even if supply improves, bookings cannot be made before the mandated gap,” he said, referring to centralised software systems that enforce refill cycles. He added that distributors are receiving barely 80% of the required stock, despite rising demand, further widening the supply-demand mismatch.
Caught between policy constraints and public frustration, distributors have become the face of the crisis. Reports of confrontations, delayed deliveries and mounting backlogs underline the strain at the last mile, compounded by multiple layers of oversight from oil companies and regulators.
Yet, solutions are within reach, he said, adding that even a marginal increase in cylinder allocation could significantly reduce backlogs. A return to normalcy, they estimate, could take as little as 15 days once supply routes stabilise. However, concerns persist that damaged refineries in conflict zones may take years to rebuild.
Distributors also stress the need to diversify energy sources. Alternatives such as piped natural gas (PNG), biogas and emerging hydrogen-based solutions could reduce dependence on imported LPG, though they require policy support and infrastructure investment.
At a behavioural level, the crisis highlights the need for responsible consumption. Distributors stress that avoiding panic-driven demand can significantly ease pressure on supply chains. For now, Karnataka’s LPG shortages serve as a stark reminder: in an interconnected world, the distance between a war zone and a household kitchen is shorter than it seems.