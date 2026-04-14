After Jabbar, Naseer quitting will be major jolt for Siddaramaiah camp

BENGALURU: The much-anticipated resignation by MLC Naseer Ahmed as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political secretary will come as a setback to the latter’s camp.
The party high command has reportedly asked Siddaramaiah to take Naseer’s resignation, following reports that the latter was allegedly involved in anti-party activities during the Davangere South bypolls held on April 9.
On Sunday, Siddaramaiah had spoken in Chikkamagaluru, confirming that Naseer would resign from his post.
Naseer on Monday held deliberations on his resignation with his well-wishers, including Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. KPCC Minority Cell president Abdul Jabbar has already resigned for allegedly conspiring to defeat party candidate Samarth Shamanur.
According to Council chief whip Saleem Ahmed and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, Naseer and Zameer had defied instructions by Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar to ensure that Congress rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan withdraws his nomination papers. They had allegedly suggested to Sadiq not to withdraw his papers, following which he remained in the fray. Saleem and Rizwan managed to convince Sadiq to pull out of the contest, which he finally did after meeting the CM and DCM.
Sadiq had revealed to All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Abhishek Dutt that Zameer had advised him to remain in the fray, according to sources. Zameer’s detractors are highlighting this point so that the high command drops him from the cabinet during the reshuffle.
They are also envious that he is in the race for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post from the minority quota.
Zameer, Naseer and Jabbar are from the Siddaramaiah camp, and this dissidence can be considered a setback to the Chief Minister.
In the past, former cooperation minister KN Rajanna has had to resign for allegedly criticising Leader od Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ campaign against the BJP. When it comes to violation of party discipline, even Siddaramaiah becomes helpless as he cannot defend his sympathisers, said a Congress leader.
“He has not taken it seriously since his focus is to get the high command’s nod for a cabinet reshuffle,” he remarked.