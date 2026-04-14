BEML secures USD 36.38-million export order from West Asia

BENGALURU: BEML Limited, a PSU company under the Ministry of Defence, secured an export order valued at USD 36.38 million from the West Asia. The order is for the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment.

The heavy equipment platforms that comprise the order are designed for high-intensity reconstruction and strategic infrastructure development. They feature ergonomically enhanced ROPS/FOPS-certified cabins that allow for improved operator safety in demanding operational environments.

The agreement is also expected to include a maintenance and lifecycle support contract. BEML will ensure end-to-end support, including spares, maintenance, servicing, and lifecycle management.

Orders from the West Asia region reaffirm our strategic vision to emerge as a key player in infrastructure development. We remain committed to delivering technology-driven, reliable, and rugged solutions to meet the evolving requirements of global customers,” said chairman and managing director Shantanu Roy.

According to the release, this is part of BEML’s larger aim to deepen its engagement in West Asian markets, foster long-term partnerships with system integrators, and deliver integrated equipment and lifecycle support solutions.

The partnership follows the company’s first overseas order for metro rolling stock, valued at approximately USD 60 million, for the African region. The company’s international order bookings have reached approximately USD 106.95 million.