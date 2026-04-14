Bidadi farmers dig their heels in, not ready to give up land for proposed Greater Bengaluru Township

BIDADI (BENGALURU SOUTH DISTRICT) : Farmers from over 20 villages spread across Byramangala and Kunchugaranhalli Gram Panchayats in Bidadi are continuing their 395-day protest at Byramangala Main Road, against the government’s move to acquire their fertile agricultural land to build the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township.

The project was proposed on 9,600 acres, including 2,000 acres for AI City, in September 2025, but farmers are not ready to part with land inherited from their forefathers, and give up their identity in exchange for compensation.

Nagaraja Mandlahalli, a farmer with 40 acres of land, says that 25 years ago, the area was dry land, but farmers across the two GPs tapped the Suvarnamukhi and Vrushabhavathi.

“You don’t have to go to Malnad region to see irrigated land, we will show you the same effect 30km from Bengaluru. Farmers here are involved in allied agriculture, and sericulture and dairy farming are the backbone. Some have grown arecanut, and I have grown cardamom. We are happy and content but the government, through land acquisition, is planning to make us dependent,” he said. Nagaraja’s wife Bhagya is worried, saying the decision was not taken back, and if the state government -- through force or coercion -- takes away their land for such a project, 25 per cent of women in these two gram panchayats will suffer. “Women dairy farmers are financially independent and run their homes,” said Bhagya.

For Bannigiri village, one of the first to irrigate its entire land, the government’s announcement has come as a death knell. The village has around 200 families involved in allied agriculture activity.