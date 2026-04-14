Bidadi farmers dig their heels in, not ready to give up land for proposed Greater Bengaluru Township

BIDADI (BENGALURU SOUTH DISTRICT) : Farmers from over 20 villages spread across Byramangala and Kunchugaranhalli Gram Panchayats in Bidadi are continuing their 395-day protest at Byramangala Main Road, against the government’s move to acquire their fertile agricultural land to build the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township.
The project was proposed on 9,600 acres, including 2,000 acres for AI City, in September 2025, but farmers are not ready to part with land inherited from their forefathers, and give up their identity in exchange for compensation.
Nagaraja Mandlahalli, a farmer with 40 acres of land, says that 25 years ago, the area was dry land, but farmers across the two GPs tapped the Suvarnamukhi and Vrushabhavathi.
“You don’t have to go to Malnad region to see irrigated land, we will show you the same effect 30km from Bengaluru. Farmers here are involved in allied agriculture, and sericulture and dairy farming are the backbone. Some have grown arecanut, and I have grown cardamom. We are happy and content but the government, through land acquisition, is planning to make us dependent,” he said. Nagaraja’s wife Bhagya is worried, saying the decision was not taken back, and if the state government -- through force or coercion -- takes away their land for such a project, 25 per cent of women in these two gram panchayats will suffer. “Women dairy farmers are financially independent and run their homes,” said Bhagya.
For Bannigiri village, one of the first to irrigate its entire land, the government’s announcement has come as a death knell. The village has around 200 families involved in allied agriculture activity.
Farmers: If we give up land, where should we go, take our livestock?
“There are 25,000 arecanut trees, 5,000 mango trees and 10,000 coconut palms. There are 60 families involved in dairy farming, and if land is taken away, families involved in agriculture will have nowhere to go,” said Hanumanthaiah, a villager in Bannigiri.
He added that if the government wants to decongest Bengaluru, it can open industries, build townships in North Karnataka, and also arrest migration and provide employment, instead of taking away prime irrigated land and turning farmers into sacrificial lambs. “Most of them are in their early 40s, and the only thing they know is agriculture, which has now been threatened,” said Hanumanthaiah.
Byramangala, Kunchugaranahalli Gram Panchayatgala Raithara Bhoo Hitharakshana Samiti president Ramaiah says that none of the villagers had been consulted about the project, and the government is going ahead and announcing a compensation package for farmers parting with land. “There are nearly 50,000 livestock, and 6 lakh litres of milk are supplied monthly from these two gram panchayats. If we give up land, where should we go, and where should we take our livestock? It appears people in power have become arrogant, and that is not good for democracy,” said Ramaiah.
Former Byramangala Taluk Panchayat member HG Prakash, suspecting foul play over gomala land, opined that the real estate mafia may be behind such a move. In 2024, government correspondence showed there are 2,800 acres of gomala land, which may be used for personal gains on the pretext of building a township.
He also explained that farmers have spent Rs 5-10 lakh over the years to build irrigation infrastructure by tapping water resources from Suvarnamuki in the east, and Vrushabhavathi stream and Byramangala lake in the west and south. “Motor pumphouses were built next to streams, and through a pipeline laid up to 3km, water was drawn and released into the lands. Borewells were drilled, and borewell water was diverted to fields. This way, the entire region turned green. Over one lakh trees are covered, and livestock are under threat,” said Prakash.
He added that before the assembly elections, local Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna had promised to stand with farmers and assured them the idea would be dropped, but after coming to power, he has changed his stance.
HC Balakrishna, Magadi MLA, said on April 16, cabinet approval is likely to be given for the project, and compensation will be given to farmers parting with their land. Up to Rs 2.60 crore per acre will be given. The government will also give 45 per cent of the developed area. Nearly 70 per cent of farmers have agreed to give their land for development. Like in any place, there will be some objections; here also, we have objections from 20-30 per cent of farmers.
LIE OF THE LAND
Villages under Byramangala GP
Mandlahalli; Anchipura; Anchipura Colony; Marvegowdandoddi; Kodahalli; Kempashetti Doddi; Chikka Byramangala
Villages under Kunchegaranahalli GP
Kanchgaranahalli; Kempayyanapalya; Thayappanadoddi; Allalasandra; Manganahalli; Siddaiahna Doddi; Angarapalya; Hosuru; Kodidoddi Palya; Nanjegowdana Doddi; Gollahalli; Karikal Doddi; KG Gollarapalya;
Ningappana Doddi
Total population in both GPs: 17,000
Families impacted: 5,000
Annual turnover
Silk (2,000-plus acres): Rs 32cr
Dairy farming (6 lakh litres): Rs 25cr
Coconut palms (3lakh): Rs 70cr
Baby corn: Rs 60cr