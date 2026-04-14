CM defends guarantees, says Karnataka finances are stronger than Centre’s

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underlined that guarantees designed to advance the welfare of the people are, in themselves, a form of development.

Speaking at the inauguration programme of the Handur–NR Pura Bridge in the Bhadra backwaters, and during the distribution of benefits at NR Pura in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday, Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka’s financial position is far healthier than that of the Centre, and asserted that his government has delivered real development in addition to the guarantees.

The CM pointed out that several development works have been launched today, including the bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore.

Aiming the opposition’s criticism — claiming a “fund crunch” for development, that the treasury is “empty” owing to the guarantees, and that development has come to a standstill — he rejected the charge and maintained that his administration has achieved meaningful progress alongside the guarantees.

“Guarantees are also a kind of development,” he said, invoking Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. Dr Ambedkar, he reminded, had stressed that economic, social, and educational freedom are indispensable for the success of political freedom. The opposition, Siddaramaiah urged, should reflect on Dr Ambedkar’s vision.