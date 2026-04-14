CM defends guarantees, says Karnataka finances are stronger than Centre’s

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underlined that guarantees designed to advance the welfare of the people are, in themselves, a form of development.
Speaking at the inauguration programme of the Handur–NR Pura Bridge in the Bhadra backwaters, and during the distribution of benefits at NR Pura in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday, Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka’s financial position is far healthier than that of the Centre, and asserted that his government has delivered real development in addition to the guarantees.
The CM pointed out that several development works have been launched today, including the bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore.
Aiming the opposition’s criticism — claiming a “fund crunch” for development, that the treasury is “empty” owing to the guarantees, and that development has come to a standstill — he rejected the charge and maintained that his administration has achieved meaningful progress alongside the guarantees.
“Guarantees are also a kind of development,” he said, invoking Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. Dr Ambedkar, he reminded, had stressed that economic, social, and educational freedom are indispensable for the success of political freedom. The opposition, Siddaramaiah urged, should reflect on Dr Ambedkar’s vision.
‘Centre has betrayed state’
During the reign of Narasimharaja Wadiyar, Edehalli village was renamed Narasimharajapura. In keeping with the local MLA’s request to ensure development in the region, the construction of the bridge was undertaken. The CM further assured the people that his government will proceed with the remaining works, including road widening, barrage–bridge construction, and initiatives to boost tourism.
Siddaramaiah also took the Centre to task for not releasing, so far, the grants of Rs 5,300 crore that had been announced in the 2023–24 budget for the Upper Bhadra project. “The Centre has betrayed the people of the state,” he said, adding that only the Congress government is “walking the talk.”
“Our government has already spent Rs 1.30 lakh crore on guarantees till now,” he said.
He further criticised the BJP for contradicting its own actions, alleging that when the BJP claims that guarantees are financially harmful, it is simultaneously replicating similar schemes in other states. “The state’s financial standing is far better than the Centre’s,” he asserted, accusing the BJP of bias and of spreading “false propaganda.” “Lies are the family deity of BJP leaders,” he charged.
Responding to state BJP president BY Vijayendra’s demand for a white paper on the state’s fiscal position, Siddaramaiah said the remarks reflected a lack of understanding and failed to consider the salient features of the state budget. He alleged that the Centre’s assurances of ‘Acche Din’ proved hollow, and accused it of cheating the state by withholding grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.
“BJP leaders issue statements purely for publicity. We have fulfilled our promises,” he said. He concluded by urging the public not to be misled by the BJP’s narrative.