Heatwave, poor catch and diesel issues leave majority of Mangaluru fishing boats docked

MANGALURU: Extreme heat conditions have dealt a major blow to the fishing industry in Mangaluru, with a significant number of boats lying idle at the harbour as poor catch and operational challenges hit fishers hard.

D. Siddaiah, Joint Director of the Department of Fisheries, Dakshina Kannada, said rising sea temperatures and diesel-related issues have severely impacted fishing activity. “Due to increasing temperatures, fish tend to migrate to more congenial environments, resulting in a sharp decline in catch. This has affected profitability, forcing over 50 per cent of boats to remain anchored,” he said.

He added that the situation does not amount to a “fish famine.” “Compared to last year, fishing was relatively good until mid-April. In fact, last year many fishers had stopped venturing into the sea by December-end. Currently, about 25 per cent of boats are still operational,” he noted, adding that retail outlets are ensuring minimum diesel supply.

Siddaiah further pointed out that nearly half of the boats had already reduced operations earlier due to global tensions and fuel constraints. “With just two months left in the season before the annual fishing ban in June and July, activity is expected to remain subdued,” he said.

Chetan Bengre, President of the Trawl Boat Owners’ Association, said a combination of extreme heat, the ongoing West Asia crisis, and export challenges has worsened the situation. “Fish prices have dropped, and although diesel availability has improved, low catch has discouraged most operators from going to sea,” he said.

He also highlighted a labour shortage, noting that many workers have returned to their native places due to assembly elections, further affecting operations.

Mangaluru has around 1,500 trawlers and 200 purse seine boats, many of which now remain docked as the industry grapples with multiple challenges.