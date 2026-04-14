Industrial hub to be developed along with ARAI Centre: MB Patil

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy and Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said instead of a standalone Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) centre, a 500-acre industrial hub would be developed in Mandya district.

After the meeting with Kumaraswamy held at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, Patil said instructions have been given to Special Deputy Commissioner to identify suitable government or private land in Mandya district.

The ARAI centre conducts vehicle testing and certification. “We had identified 105 acres near Basaralu and this was largely been agreed upon. However, with the proposal to develop an industrial hub now under consideration, alternative land options have been suggested. About 425 acres of land near Belluru, adjacent to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway was acquired in 2021 for industrial purposes. The compensation is yet to be fully disbursed. The Union Government has been requested to consider this site as well,” he said.

There was also a suggestion for an industrial hub in Pandavapura adjoining the Thubinakere industrial area, as well as along the borders of Mandya taluk. It has been decided to hold another round of discussions after receiving a detailed report from officials. Patil noted that the establishment of an industrial hub would attract investment, boost economic activity, and generate employment opportunities.

He said that about 25-50 acres of land is required for Andrew Yule Company Limited (AYCL) to set up its manufacturing unit in Mandya district. The company manufactures electrical equipment, large industrial fans and transformers for industries. He assured that the required land would be provided at the earliest.