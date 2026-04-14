Karnataka issues nutrition advisory for healthier government meetings

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department has issued a nutrition advisory mandating healthier food in government meetings and functions. It recommends millet-based snacks, low-fat and low-sugar items, fruits, and traditional foods, while discouraging processed, fried, and sugary items. The move aims to promote preventive healthcare, hygiene, and better dietary practices in government offices.

The advisory highlights that food and beverages served in government settings often do not align with healthy nutrition standards. Stressing the World Health Organization’s definition of health as overall physical, mental, and social well-being, the department underscored the role of proper diet in achieving long-term wellness. For in-house meetings, the advisory recommends millet-based snacks, low-fat and low-sugar items, and high-fibre foods free from additives like MSG.

Fresh fruits, vegetable salads, sprouts, and roasted, unsalted nuts and seeds are encouraged. Beverages such as green tea, low-fat buttermilk, and boiled or filtered water are preferred over sugary or processed drinks. At larger government events and gatherings, departments have been directed to include at least one millet-based snack and two millet-based dishes in meals.