Light combat choppers to be produced at Tumakuru HAL

BENGALURU: A Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) structure assembly line and an Automated Storage and Retrieval system (ASRS) were inaugurated at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s new helicopter factory in Tumakuru on Monday.

Sanjeev Kumar, secretary (defence production) at the Ministry of Defence, inaugurated both alongside Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, Dr DK Sunil, Joint Secretary (aero) at the Ministry of Defence, Manisha Chandra, and other senior officials were present.

The helicopter facility will facilitate the production of Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs) and the Prachand LCH, besides supporting future programmes such as the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Deck-based Multi Role Helicopter (DBMRH). Kumar also held a meeting with the HAL management and reviewed its ongoing projects.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of the facility and the plans for the production of the helicopters. He also visited HAL’s dedicated LUH production facility, LCH equipping hangar and ASRS facility.