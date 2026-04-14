‘Love jihad’ row triggers plaints, outcry in Dharwad

DHARWAD: The alleged “love jihad” cases in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad have sparked an open war of words between Hindu and Muslim community leaders. Now, both sides have reportedly approached police, seeking action against one another. The dispute also led to the use of abusive language in a bid to validate their standpoints.
Following the incident involving a couple of alleged “love jihad” cases, Hindu activists organised multiple protests across the region. Among them was a protest addressed by Hindu activist Chakravarti Sulibele on April 7 in Dharwad. During the gathering, he criticised the very idea of “love jihad”.
Reacting to the event, Anjuman leader Ismail Tamatgar lodged a complaint, alleging that the protest was conducted without prior permission and that it was laced with inflammatory hate speech.
A senior leader from the Anjuman Institute said they do not support anything wrong or detrimental to society. However, he alleged that certain self-styled “activists” are attempting to disturb communal harmony. Such acts, he said, must be restrained.
He further insisted that not everyone within a community should be judged alike, adding that genuine scrutiny should be directed only at those who indulge in wrongdoing – rather than branding entire communities.
“During the protest, Chakravarti made remarks about the community and thereby hurt the sentiments of people. In an effort to express his objection to the controversy, the leader has raised his concerns regarding peace and harmony in society. These statements should not be interpreted word for word. One must understand the underlying intention behind the concern,” he said.
Meanwhile, a Hindu activist countered the allegations, claiming that they too remain committed to social harmony and have never resorted to anything inappropriate.
He alleged that Ismail Tamatgar, in his eagerness to gain prominence, used vulgar language. The protest, he said, had been organised after obtaining the necessary prior permission from the Hubballi–Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) and the police department.
“The mindset reflected by the leader indicates an attempt to have them go unchallenged and beyond scrutiny. Those who ask questions are subjected to such vulgar outbursts. In this regard, a case has been registered against Tamatgar,” he added.