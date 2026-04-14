‘Love jihad’ row triggers plaints, outcry in Dharwad

DHARWAD: The alleged “love jihad” cases in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad have sparked an open war of words between Hindu and Muslim community leaders. Now, both sides have reportedly approached police, seeking action against one another. The dispute also led to the use of abusive language in a bid to validate their standpoints.

Following the incident involving a couple of alleged “love jihad” cases, Hindu activists organised multiple protests across the region. Among them was a protest addressed by Hindu activist Chakravarti Sulibele on April 7 in Dharwad. During the gathering, he criticised the very idea of “love jihad”.

Reacting to the event, Anjuman leader Ismail Tamatgar lodged a complaint, alleging that the protest was conducted without prior permission and that it was laced with inflammatory hate speech.

A senior leader from the Anjuman Institute said they do not support anything wrong or detrimental to society. However, he alleged that certain self-styled “activists” are attempting to disturb communal harmony. Such acts, he said, must be restrained.

He further insisted that not everyone within a community should be judged alike, adding that genuine scrutiny should be directed only at those who indulge in wrongdoing – rather than branding entire communities.