Mango arrival delayed to May; prices spike in Kolar region

KOLAR: The arrival of mango in Bengaluru and other parts of the state will begin only in the first week of May. At present, the fruit is coming mainly from Ramanagara and Koppal.

This season, it is expected that mango prices may be higher. However, once the fruit reaches the market in full, the exact pricing will become clear.

Kolar district Horticulture Deputy Director Kumaraswamy said that in the district, mango is cultivated across 39,000 hectares, particularly in and around Srinivasapura.

Of this, nearly half grows the Totapuri variety, while the remaining area grows Alphonso (Hapus), Rajgira and Banganapalli, along with several additional types.

Assistant Director Rajendra Kumar added that at present, the mangoes from Ramanagara and Koppal are reaching Bengaluru and other parts of the state, while the Kolar crop is expected to arrive only in the first week of May.