Rain dampens hopes of grape farmers across Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: Grape farmers across Vijayapura district are in distress following untimely rainfall that lashed the region about a week ago. The horticulture department has already conducted a preliminary survey to assess the extent of the damage.
According to farmers, those who had kept raisins out for drying in their farms were the worst hit. The heavy winds accompanying the rain broke the drying racks, destroying huge quantities of raisins.
District in-charge minister MB Patil had instructed officials to carry out immediate surveys and submit a detailed report. The damage assessment was also presented during a recent meeting on drinking water management in the district.
Farmers, already reeling from earlier monsoon losses, said the fresh damage has worsened the situation. They have appealed to the district administration to release compensation without delay, so that they can prepare for the upcoming season.
Farmer leader Arvind Kulkarni said timely compensation would help farmers recover and begin activities for the next monsoon.
Meanwhile, grape growers have raised objections against insurance companies denying claims on technical grounds.
Responding to the issue, minister Patil reiterated that officials have been directed to ensure immediate compensation to the affected farmers.