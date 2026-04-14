Tusker freed from 30-feet well in 12-hour dramatic rescue operation

MANGALURU: On a quiet Sunday night, the otherwise unbroken stillness of the farmlands bordering the Pumale reserve forest was shattered by frantic trumpeting. A lone tusker, estimated to be aged between 20 and 25, had fallen into an open well, nearly 30 feet deep, within an arecanut plantation near Peraja. The plantation, owned by Ramesh Naik at Kalcharpe, is located around 6km from Sullia town in Dakshina Kannada.

What began as uneasy, distant sounds in the darkness quickly escalated into a harrowing, all-night vigil by forest personnel, and by dawn, it had become a relentless race against time to save a life.

“We received information about 11.30 pm. There was a lot of commotion from the surrounding fields. Our personnel rushed to the spot and confirmed that an elephant had fallen into the well,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests Antony Mariappa.

In the darkness, the team had little choice but to keep a close watch on the situation and wait for daylight. Through the night, forest staff maintained a careful vigil, ensuring the distressed animal stayed as calm as possible to prevent any further danger.

At the break of first light, the true challenge became apparent. The well was located within an inaccessible stretch of land, rendering standard rescue measures extremely difficult. By 6.30 am, teams brought in heavy machinery, surveying and mapping out a safe route for the tusker to escape. However, the elephant was almost 30 feet below ground level. “We had to excavate nearly the entire depth, up to the shoulder level of the elephant,” Mariappa said.