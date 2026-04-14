Villages get contaminated drinking water, says Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition of Karnataka in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that drinking water in over 5,000 villages in the state is contaminated, raising concerns over public health and safety. He said the state government, while focusing on Guarantee Schemes, is neglecting people’s basic needs.

Ashoka wrote on social media that high levels of fluoride, nitrate and salinity in water could lead to severe health issues, especially among children, pregnant women and the elderly in rural areas. He urged the government to take steps to identify contaminated sources and ensure safe drinking water.

He also alleged that Bengaluru is reeling under piles of garbage and the city is stinking due to poor waste management. He pointed out that even areas close to the GBA headquarters are seeing garbage removal only once in 30 days, reflecting the collapse of civic administration.

He accused Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, also Bengaluru Development Minister, of focusing on power struggles instead of governance. He alleged that the GBA has become ineffective and the administration is in disarray. Questioning the government’s concern for public health and sanitation, he urged it to prioritise basic civic issues over publicity.