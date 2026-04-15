Appeasement politics will lead to Cong’s downfall in Karnataka: LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday alleged that the Congress’ “over appeasement politics” would lead to the party’s downfall. He was referring to the Congress taking action against its minority community leaders after the recent Davanagere South bypoll.

Taking to social media platform X, Ashoka said that he had earlier warned in the Assembly that “Muslim appeasement and vote-bank politics” would damage the Congress in the long run. Referring to the 2024 incident where supporters of Congress Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans inside the Vidhana Soudha, Ashoka said he had warned that excessive Muslim appeasement and the obsession would one day lead to the Congress’ downfall.

On the recent developments within the Congress connected to the Davanagere South bypoll, the senior BJP leader said it now appears that what he had said in the House two years ago is coming true. “The Congress must now understand the harsh reality that Muslims will support it only as long as there is no alternative political option,’’ he alleged

Ashoka also said that Congress leaders in Karnataka should at least now wake up and shift their focus from appeasement politics to development. “Otherwise, the fate that the Congress has faced in states like Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Bihar will inevitably repeat itself in Karnataka,” Ashoka added.

CONGRESS’ DOUBLE STANDARDS: HDK

Union Minister and former CM HD Kumaraswamy said the very community that was excessively appeased is now seeing its leaders being targeted. “This reflects the double standards of Congress. People are observing everything very closely. In a democracy, all communities should be treated equally. One should not appease one community while suppressing another. Political parties cannot rely on the permanent support of any one community,’’ he said.