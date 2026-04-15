BJP slams Karnataka govt over arrest of young job-seekers

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders have slammed the state government for arresting youths demanding jobs. BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar and Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol said those arrested by police in Dharwad must be released immediately, failing which the party will join the protests across Karnataka.

Unemployed youth are protesting, demanding that the State Government fill vacant posts in various government departments. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Ravi Kumar said unemployed youth are protesting in Bengaluru and other places, but the state government is not filling the vacancies, making excuses.

The government must call the protesting youth for talks and provide them jobs, he said. The state government had stated that 56,000 posts would be filled, but that has not been done, he said. Over 2.84 lakh posts in government departments are vacant, and the government does not even have the money to pay salaries, he said.

Condemning the arrest of the youths demanding jobs, Karjol said the government is not filling vacant posts and is even giving unemployment allowance.

They are not even allowed to protest, the BJP MP said. Many unemployed youth are waiting for jobs after attending coaching classes in Dharwad, but the government is delaying the recruitment process it by citing some reasons, he said, and added that the people of the state will not tolerate it.