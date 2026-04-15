Chikkaballapur mandates equal temple access

BENGALURU: Acting on the directions of Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar, the Chikkaballapur taluk administration has issued a memo that all temples — both under the Muzrai department and private — must ensure free and equal access to devotees across Nandi, Kasaba and Mandikallu hoblis.

The memo dated April 13, reiterates that temples are centres of worship and that it is the divine right of every devotee to have darshan, stressing that all are equal in the eyes of God. Citing Article 15 of the Constitution, authorities said any denial of entry based on caste, religion, gender or place of birth is illegal and unconstitutional.

The move comes after multiple complaints of certain communities being denied entry to temples. The administration noted that the government has issued strict directions to address such violations and ensure inclusive access. To enforce the directive, all temples have been instructed to immediately install signboards at their entrances stating, “Open entry for all for darshan of the deity without any discrimination of caste, race, religion, or gender.”

The memo also warned that any individual or temple authority obstructing entry will face disciplinary action. The measure is aimed at upholding constitutional values and ensuring social equality in places of worship across the taluk.