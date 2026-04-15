Karnataka Milk Federation records sharp rise in milk collection despite rising temperatures

BENGALURU: Even as soaring summer temperatures typically strain dairy production, this year has brought an unexpected trend for farmers. Milk procurement across Karnataka has witnessed a significant surge.
According to data from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), milk procurement reached 1.2 crore litres on Monday and 1.16 crore litres on Sunday. This marks a substantial increase compared to April 2025, when daily procurement hovered between 85 and 87 lakh litres.
KMF Managing Director B Shivaswamy noted that the average daily procurement in April 2026 had risen to about 1.3 crore litres. Over the past few weeks alone, procurement has increased by around 16%, and when compared to the same period last year, the growth stands at an impressive 52%, reflecting a strong upward trend in milk production despite seasonal challenges.
The KMF is also looking at increasing the nutrient content in the milk supplied. Sources said, “Now with increasing health concerns, discussions with the health ministry and the state health department are being held to see what more nutrients can be added.”
In July 2019, KMF announced the addition of Vitamins A and D in milk to provide additional health supplements to consumers. The fortification of milk was done following the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directions to address the micro-nutrient malnutrition concern.
Officials said, even as one crore litres of milk procurement was recorded in January, it would usually dip during the summer months. But this year it’s different. “Continuous supply of good quality fodder is being provided to farmers. A dedicated amount has been reserved for providing support to farmers, apart from the financial incentives they are being given. Since many parts of Karnataka experienced rain, it helped ensure the supply of green fodder,” Shivaswamy added.
Another KMF official said that many farmers who suffered horticulture and agricultural losses were able to manage finances with the help of the dairy sector. A 2-3 month stock of fodder has been secured to help farmers.