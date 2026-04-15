Karnataka Milk Federation records sharp rise in milk collection despite rising temperatures

BENGALURU: Even as soaring summer temperatures typically strain dairy production, this year has brought an unexpected trend for farmers. Milk procurement across Karnataka has witnessed a significant surge.

According to data from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), milk procurement reached 1.2 crore litres on Monday and 1.16 crore litres on Sunday. This marks a substantial increase compared to April 2025, when daily procurement hovered between 85 and 87 lakh litres.

KMF Managing Director B Shivaswamy noted that the average daily procurement in April 2026 had risen to about 1.3 crore litres. Over the past few weeks alone, procurement has increased by around 16%, and when compared to the same period last year, the growth stands at an impressive 52%, reflecting a strong upward trend in milk production despite seasonal challenges.

The KMF is also looking at increasing the nutrient content in the milk supplied. Sources said, “Now with increasing health concerns, discussions with the health ministry and the state health department are being held to see what more nutrients can be added.”