MLA Asif Sait keen to enter cabinet, says he’s only minority MLA from North Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Intensifying the race for cabinet berths within the Congress, Asif (Raju) Sait has made a strong pitch for inclusion in the ministry headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, arguing that he is the lone MLA representing minority communities from North Karnataka.

Sait defended the ongoing lobbying by Congress legislators in New Delhi, stating that there was “nothing wrong” in MLAs meeting the high command to seek ministerial positions. He pointed out that while minority community legislators from regions such as Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mangaluru had been accommodated in the cabinet in the past, North Karnataka had consistently been overlooked.

Sait stressed that Belagavi, regarded as the state’s second capital, deserved representation from the minority community in the cabinet. “If given an opportunity, I will work for people of all communities, guided by senior Congress leaders,” he said.

Despite the mounting pressure from within the party, Sait clarified that he would not join other MLAs travelling to Delhi and would instead wait for the party’s decision.

On the party’s decision asking CM’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed to step down, Sait said he was unaware of the circumstances behind the move. He siad Ahmed had campaigned actively with him in Davanagere.

Sait said minority leaders and legislators united to ensure the party’s victory.