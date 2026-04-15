No ‘resemblance’: Karnataka man throws son into Krishna river

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura Rural Police have arrested a man for throwing his six-year-old son into the Krishna river allegedly over taunts by villagers, saying that the child did not resemble him. Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said the man has confessed to his crime.

The victim has been identified as Siddharth, and his father as Mallikarjun Arakeri, a resident of Nagathan village in Vijayapura district.

Mallikarjun admitted that on March 16, he took Siddharth out on the pretext of getting him admission in a school. Instead, he took the boy to Vadoli in Karad district of Maharashtra and threw him into the Krishna river. He lied to his family that the child had been admitted to a hostel near Sindagi.

Suspicion arose when Siddharth’s mother Bhagyashree insisted that he bring the boy home for his birthday on April 1. Mallikarjun allegedly fled the house when the family questioned him about the child’s whereabouts.

During the probe, police linked the case to a notice issued by Masur police station in Karad, regarding the body of an unidentified boy found in the river. The body was identified as that of Siddharth.