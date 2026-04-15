Srirangapatna layout scam exposed as lokayukta finds widespread norm violations and illegal approvals

BENGALURU: In a classic case of throwing norms into the wind, Srirangapatna taluk authorities in Mandya district have approved private layouts, including those formed by the Sumathi, wife of sitting MLA Ramesh Babu and M L Dinesh, whose tenure as president of Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council, completed recently, and his family members. What is more surprising is that even without an application for approval, they have approved in some cases.

Before releasing the sites in the layout formed by Sumathi in Kirangauru, there was no notarised certificate, proceedings of the meetings of the Grama Panchayat, no objection certificate from the concerned departments for the release of sites and also a relinquish deed for handing over the space required for the civic amenities like park, road, etc. Similar violations were also found in the case of layouts formed by Dinesh and his family members.

Further, the modus operandi revealed that although the application was submitted for approval of a single site, approval was given for the entire bunch of sites, for which they have attached plans of several sites.