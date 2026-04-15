Will be in Karnataka two days a week: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has said that he will spend two days every week in Karnataka to strengthen the JDS and fight for people’s issues. “There is a need to raise a voice for people, and I shall fight for it,” Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, told reporters at the JDS office in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“I cannot keep silent. The Congress government is not doing good to people. When we were in power, good things happened to people. In order to achieve this, there is a need to remove Congress from power,” Kumaraswamy added.

On the women’s reservation bill, Kumaraswamy said if it is implemented, the country’s political picture will change. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 33% reservation for women is being given. After delimitation, Karnataka will get 42 Parliamentary seats, of which 33% will be for women. We are going to encourage women workers in this regard,” he said.

Further, Kumaraswamy said Karnataka is witnessing rampant unemployment.

“Karnataka Public Service Commission, which is expected to conduct transparent recruitment, is full of irregularities. The State Government has not carried out even a single recruitment exercise. In such a situation, unemployed youth must come out onto the streets and fight for their rights. This protest should not be limited to Dharwad or a single location, but should be spread across the state. I am not saying this for politics, but I feel bad to see talented youth facing distress,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that those responsible for wrongdoings within KPSC have not been held accountable, while attempts are being made to target individuals, which he said was not fair. He also criticised the government for failing to fulfil its assurances of filling 70,000 posts in various departments.