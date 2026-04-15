'Will not allow political marginalisation of South’: DK Shivakumar on proposed Delimitation bill

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Centre’s reported proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 and proceed with delimitation based on the pre-2026 Census would “systematically reduce” the representation of southern states.

In a post on X, he alleged that the move amounts to “political re-engineering” that could weaken the South’s voice in Parliament while disproportionately benefiting states with higher population growth. He called it “punishing progress and good governance” and said southern states would be “politically marginalised.”

Shivakumar clarified that the Congress party supports women’s reservation in the legislature, crediting the initiative to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. However, he opposed linking the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act to delimitation or an expansion of seats, calling it a “deeply unfair political agenda.”

He also questioned the timing and transparency of the proposed changes, stating that such a large-scale restructuring of India’s democratic framework should not be rushed or implemented without wider consultation.

“The Centre should not hide behind women’s empowerment to push this agenda,” he said, adding that any attempt to proceed in this manner would be unacceptable.

Shivakumar further said that southern states would “stand united” to defend the spirit of federalism and ensure fairness in representation.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures and is linked to the delimitation process. The Centre is reportedly considering implementing the reservation ahead of the 2029 general elections through constitutional amendments and changes to the existing framework.

According to official sources, the government’s proposal includes expanding the Lok Sabha from the current 543 seats to 850, with 815 seats allocated to states and 35 to Union Territories.

(WIth inputs from ANI)