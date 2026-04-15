Would not have become CM if not for Ambedkar’s Constitution: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: “I was able to become the Chief Minister because of the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
He was speaking at the 135th birth anniversary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, organised by the Social Welfare Department here at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. He said that Ambedkar had clearly stated then that until the caste system exists, ‘untouchability’ will continue to exist and that ‘casteism’ will exist as long as there is social and economic inequality.
The CM said that Ambedkar, throughout his life, fought for the oppressed, the Scheduled Castes, the exploited ones and the underprivileged people. Ambedkar was not just a leader of Dalits, but also fought on behalf of all those who have been deprived of opportunities and are underprivileged.
Through the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar made a sincere effort to provide freedom, equality and fraternity to all Indians, and that is why the country’s constitution is considered the greatest in the world, he said.
He said it is painful that complete equality has not been achieved, and said that Ambedkar had stated that the country’s independence would not be successful if social and economic inequality were not eliminated.
Siddaramaiah said that Ambedkar put in efforts to reform Hinduism and abandoned it when his efforts failed. “He rejected Manuvada, which led to inequality,” he said.
He said that Ambedkar was able to give such a constitution only because he understood the social system. “It is impossible to build an equal society without scientific education. Government’s guarantee schemes are providing social and economic strength. It is an honest effort by the government to build an equal society,” the Chief Minister said.
He said that the Manuvadis were against the Constitution and alleged that they were spreading false propaganda that Ambedkar was defeated by the Congress and were opposed to his cremation in Delhi.
During the occasion, the CM lauded the students of government-run residential schools for securing 97.22% and distributed Dr BR Ambekdar awards.
Ministers HC Mahadevappa, KH Muniyappa, Legislative Council Chief Whip Salim Ahmed, MLA Rizwan Arshad, Upper House members Bhoje Gowda, Govindaraju, former MP Chandrappa, former Minister Anjaneya, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and others were present.