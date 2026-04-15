Would not have become CM if not for Ambedkar’s Constitution: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: “I was able to become the Chief Minister because of the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking at the 135th birth anniversary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, organised by the Social Welfare Department here at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. He said that Ambedkar had clearly stated then that until the caste system exists, ‘untouchability’ will continue to exist and that ‘casteism’ will exist as long as there is social and economic inequality.

The CM said that Ambedkar, throughout his life, fought for the oppressed, the Scheduled Castes, the exploited ones and the underprivileged people. Ambedkar was not just a leader of Dalits, but also fought on behalf of all those who have been deprived of opportunities and are underprivileged.

Through the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar made a sincere effort to provide freedom, equality and fraternity to all Indians, and that is why the country’s constitution is considered the greatest in the world, he said.

He said it is painful that complete equality has not been achieved, and said that Ambedkar had stated that the country’s independence would not be successful if social and economic inequality were not eliminated.