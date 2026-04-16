Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni stares at bleak political future after murder conviction

BENGALURU: Dharwad MLA Vinay Rajashekarappa Kulkarni is likely to be disqualified after his conviction in connection with the murder of former zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda. Kulkarni, a former minister, was a strong contender for a ministerial berth in the potential reshuffle of the cabinet.

But the sentence in the murder case is likely to put an end to his political aspirations. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday following which the Assembly Speaker would take a call on the disqualification. A by-election is on the cards.

As per the section 8(3) of the Representation of People Act (RPA), 1951, a sentence of at least two years in a crime case results in disqualification. The disqualification lasts for the duration of the sentence and six additional years following Kulkarni’s release. So, he would not be able to contest any election for six years after the completion of the prison sentence.