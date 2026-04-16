Experts flag gap in vet training as human-animal conflict rises

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Prakash, dean of the Veterinary College, Shivamogga, stated that the existing syllabus does not include any subject or module on how to manage wildlife — how to study their diet and movement patterns, and how to administer treatment appropriately. However, in multiple zoos and wildlife sanctuaries across the state, veterinarians are reportedly treating wild animals on a contract basis.

Earlier, zoo and safari authorities primarily relied on specialists to conduct post-mortem and to determine the cause of death. Their services were also used to dart wildlife for relocation when severe human–wildlife conflicts erupted. In many cases, this approach was used for elephants and, particularly, for the shifting of leopards— often because their numbers are comparatively higher.

Professors argue that, in foreign countries, it is zoologists who work with veterinarians, after both groups develop specialist expertise in wildlife-related fields.

“Even in our universities, zoology students study general aspects such as physiology and anatomy, but they are not trained specifically for wildlife,” said a zoology professor on condition of anonymity.

The Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy trains Indian Forest Service probationers, preparing them to conserve the nation’s forests and wildlife.

“Veterinarians can address minor health issues in wildlife. There is an urgent need to provide high-level training to veterinarians in wildlife medicine. Major changes are also expected in the revised veterinary medicine curriculum to be introduced in 2026,” said Dr Prakash N. Doctors and professors are hopeful that experts from the Veterinary Council will examine the issue seriously and take corrective action.