Forum distributes compost to farmers

BENGALURU: As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Greater Bengaluru IT Companies & Industries Association (GBITCIA) will buy compost from Karnataka State Compost Development Corporation (KCDCL) and distribute it free to farmers.

GBITCIA signed an MoU with KCDCL here on Wednesday and termed the move a significant step towards sustainable agriculture and increasing soil fertility.

Representatives from GBITCIA said they regularly purchase quality compost produced by KCDCL and distribute it free to farmers in and around Bengaluru Rural and adjacent Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

As part of the initiative, compost was distributed to some farmers symbolically on Wednesday.

It is a step towards improving soil health and sustainable agriculture as per Karnataka Vision 2030, said AN Nataraj Gowda, KCDCL president. He said that converting organic waste into compost reduces the burden on landfills and contributes to effective waste management.

“By using nutrient-rich compost, the organic carbon content in soil will be enhanced, and improve soil structure, its moisture holding capacity and boost microbial activity,” he said.