Gaganyatris now set for extreme heat trials

BENGALURU: After completing high-altitude analogue tests in Leh, the four astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan mission will soon undergo another round of simulations in the Rann of Kutch. The tests are being designed to study how astronauts will live and work in space during the Gaganyaan mission scheduled for 2027 and at the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS), expected to be operational by 2035.

The Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) under ISRO has provided Gujarat-based space research firm Aaka Space with a set of parameters to be tested by astronauts and researchers ahead of the missions. The upcoming tests will expose astronauts to extreme heat conditions, and specialised analogue extravehicular activity (EVA) suits are being developed for the exercise.

HSFC Director DK Singh said, “Aaka has an analog habitat which will be used. We have given our objective specifications that must be included.”

From April 2 to 9, 2026, astronauts Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth B Nair, Angad Pratap Singh and Ajit Krishnan underwent analogue tests in Leh to measure performance, adaptability and behavioural parameters. The exercise — Mission MITRA — was ISRO’s first analogue mission as part of human spaceflight preparations.