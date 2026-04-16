Kalaburagi sizzles at 42°Celsius as heat wave grips North Karnataka

KALABURAGI: Aurad Hobli in Kalaburagi taluk recorded a scorching 45°C on April 15, marking the highest temperature in Karnataka, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data.
Apart from Aurad, several other hoblis in the region also experienced extreme heat. Ainapur hobli in Chincholi taluk and Atanur hobli in Afzalpur taluk recorded 44.3°C each, while Madana Hipparga hobli in Aland taluk reported 44.1°C. In neighbouring districts, Santpur hobli in Aurad taluk of Bidar touched 44.4°C, Dabaka hobli in Kamalanagara taluk recorded 44.1°C, and Gurgunta hobli in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur registered 44.2°C.
The KSNDMC weather monitoring network reported widespread high temperatures across the state. Kalaburagi district recorded 24 locations above 42°C, followed by 22 in Raichur, 18 in Bidar, 14 in Vijayapura, 11 in Yadgir, and seven in Bagalkot. Additionally, two locations each in Ballari, Gadag, Koppal, and Uttara Kannada, and one location each in Belagavi, Chitradurga, Haveri, and Vijayanagar districts also crossed the 42°C mark.
The KSNDMC has forecast heat wave or hot day conditions in one or two pockets of north interior Karnataka between April 15 and 19. Coastal Karnataka is also expected to experience hot and humid conditions during the same period.
In response, the Kalaburagi district administration has issued an ‘Orange Heat Wave Alert’ from April 15 to 17 and released guidelines advising the public on precautions to minimise heat-related risks. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over traffic enforcement practices amid the extreme weather.
Reports highlighted instances where traffic police, equipped with air-cooled helmets, were seen penalising riders without helmets at busy junctions like SVP Circle. Residents have questioned the lack of measures such as switching off traffic signals during peak heat hours to reduce discomfort for commuters.