Kalaburagi sizzles at 42°Celsius as heat wave grips North Karnataka

KALABURAGI: Aurad Hobli in Kalaburagi taluk recorded a scorching 45°C on April 15, marking the highest temperature in Karnataka, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data.

Apart from Aurad, several other hoblis in the region also experienced extreme heat. Ainapur hobli in Chincholi taluk and Atanur hobli in Afzalpur taluk recorded 44.3°C each, while Madana Hipparga hobli in Aland taluk reported 44.1°C. In neighbouring districts, Santpur hobli in Aurad taluk of Bidar touched 44.4°C, Dabaka hobli in Kamalanagara taluk recorded 44.1°C, and Gurgunta hobli in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur registered 44.2°C.

The KSNDMC weather monitoring network reported widespread high temperatures across the state. Kalaburagi district recorded 24 locations above 42°C, followed by 22 in Raichur, 18 in Bidar, 14 in Vijayapura, 11 in Yadgir, and seven in Bagalkot. Additionally, two locations each in Ballari, Gadag, Koppal, and Uttara Kannada, and one location each in Belagavi, Chitradurga, Haveri, and Vijayanagar districts also crossed the 42°C mark.