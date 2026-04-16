Karnataka CM hands over pending project list to PM, seeks urgent nod

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah handed over a comprehensive memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate intervention on a wide range of pending infrastructure projects, financial allocations and policy approvals critical to the state’s development.

Siddaramaiah, who welcomed the PM at HAL Airport, submitted the memorandum in person. In the memo, Siddaramaiah described the state as a key driver of India’s economic growth, with strong contributions in information technology, manufacturing, agriculture and services.

He reaffirmed Karnataka’s commitment to cooperative federalism but raised concern over delays in approval and the release of funds by the Union government, stating that such delays have created a perception of systemic inequity.

The CM also highlighted several long-pending issues, including non-implementation of the railway coach factory in Kolar despite the state providing 1,123 acres of land, the need to include the Bengaluru-Mysuru segment in the proposed high-speed rail corridor while also initiating the Bengaluru-Mumbai high-speed rail project.

He urged the Centre to expedite the release of committed funds for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and to clear pending dues under key schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, for which Karnataka is awaiting Rs 17,554 crore.

The CM also pointed out that Rs 2,860 crore in grants recommended for gram panchayats for the financial year 2025-26 and Rs 5,495 crore in revenue deficit grants remain pending.

He also sought Rs 6,000 crore special grant for Bengaluru to strengthen its infrastructure and global competitiveness. “Karnataka has not received any major new national highway projects in the past 12 years despite its significant contribution to the national economy,’’ he added.