Karnataka releases first phase of quantum ecosystem roadmap

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday released the first phase of its Quantum Ecosystem Roadmap in Bengaluru at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium to mark World Quantum Day.

Karnataka became the first state in India to unveil a quantum roadmap in July 2025, backed by a Rs 1,000-crore fund to build a 20-billion dollar quantum ecosystem by 2035.

The roadmap is being co-developed with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Raman Research Institute (RRI), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).

As part of the first phase, Prof Arindam Ghosh of IISc was felicitated at the event and appointed chairperson of the Karnataka Quantum Task Force. Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju formally announced the appointment.

“We are the first state in India to come up with a Quantum Ecosystem Roadmap. Karnataka is already at the forefront of this technology. Prepared by IISc, the map captures key technological advancements and showcases an ecosystem that no other state currently has. We are proud to launch such a comprehensive mapping initiative,” Boseraju said.