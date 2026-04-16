PM says Karnataka rich in both Tatvagyan, Tantragyan

MANDYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to adopt nine collective pledges, including water conservation, natural farming, fitness and service, that will together help to achieve a “developed Karnataka and a developed India”.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala taluk, Modi stressed on better water management, tree plantation, cleanliness in public and religious places, support for local products through “Vocal for Local”, promotion of domestic tourism, adoption of chemical-free farming and healthier diets with millets and reduced oil consumption.
Highlighting Mandya’s deep connection with water, the PM said, “The people of Mandya truly understand the importance of water. This entire region has flourished under the blessings of Mother Cauvery. Therefore, my first appeal is that we all resolve to conserve water and ensure its better management.”
He added that his second appeal relates to trees and nature. “Under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (One Tree in Mother’s Name) campaign, millions of people have planted saplings in honor of their mothers. We, too, must plant trees in honour of our mother and pledge to protect Mother Earth. My third appeal concerns cleanliness. Whether it be a religious site, a public space, a village, or a city, maintaining cleanliness everywhere is our collective responsibility; it is our duty,” he said.
“My fourth appeal is linked to Swadeshi (indigenous products) and self-reliance. Let us embrace Indian products and strengthen Indian manufacturers and industries. Let us live by the mantra of Vocal for Local. My fifth appeal is about exploring the beauty of our nation. Let us get to know our country, travel to its various corners and promote domestic tourism,” he said.
He said Mandya is a land of hardworking farmers. “My sixth appeal to farmers is that they move towards chemical-free, natural farming. My seventh appeal relates to healthy dietary habits. Former PM Deve Gowda is known for popularising Ragi Mudde.
This entire region understands the significance of Ragi. The younger generation, too, should incorporate millets into their diet. Obesity is emerging as a major challenge in our country. To combat obesity, please also make an effort to reduce the oil content in your food by 10 per cent. My eighth appeal concerns Yoga, sports and fitness.
We should all make these an integral part of our lives. My ninth appeal is linked to the spirit of service, a spirit that you are consistently demonstrating through your actions,” he said.
Modi said Shri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt operates on nine core principles -- Anna (food), Akshara (education), Arogya (healthcare), Adhyatma (spirituality), Ashraya (shelter), Aranya (forestry), Aakalu (cattle care), Anukampa (compassion) and Anubandha (community bonding). It is in this very spirit that the PM placed before people nine specific areas where they can all come together to undertake a collective resolve.
“Serving the needy strengthens society; it imbues your life with a greater purpose. If we all move forward on these nine appeals with sincerity and resolve, we can accelerate our progress towards a developed Karnataka and a developed India,” he said.
Modi said Karnataka is rich in both Tatvagyan (philosophy) and Tantragyan (technology). “That is to say, both the depth of philosophical wisdom and the power of technology coexist here. Spiritual centres such as the Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt are a magnificent gift from this great land. Through the mediums of philosophy, spirituality and moral values, this institution provides direction to society.
Dr Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji firmly believed that quality healthcare should not be the exclusive privilege of a select few, but rather should be accessible to every single citizen. Today, our government is also working in alignment with this very vision. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, millions of poor people have received free medical treatment in hospitals. We have also extended this scheme to cover all senior citizens aged 70 and above, ensuring that they can access vital healthcare facilities with dignity,” he said.
On the occasion, Modi released the books ‘Soundarya Lahari’ and ‘Shiva Mahima Stotram’ with 42 verses.
Paramatmananda Swamiji, former PM HD Deve Gowda, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, Agriculture and District Minister N Chaluvanarayanaswamy were present.