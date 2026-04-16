PM says Karnataka rich in both Tatvagyan, Tantragyan

MANDYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to adopt nine collective pledges, including water conservation, natural farming, fitness and service, that will together help to achieve a “developed Karnataka and a developed India”.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala taluk, Modi stressed on better water management, tree plantation, cleanliness in public and religious places, support for local products through “Vocal for Local”, promotion of domestic tourism, adoption of chemical-free farming and healthier diets with millets and reduced oil consumption.

Highlighting Mandya’s deep connection with water, the PM said, “The people of Mandya truly understand the importance of water. This entire region has flourished under the blessings of Mother Cauvery. Therefore, my first appeal is that we all resolve to conserve water and ensure its better management.”

He added that his second appeal relates to trees and nature. “Under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (One Tree in Mother’s Name) campaign, millions of people have planted saplings in honor of their mothers. We, too, must plant trees in honour of our mother and pledge to protect Mother Earth. My third appeal concerns cleanliness. Whether it be a religious site, a public space, a village, or a city, maintaining cleanliness everywhere is our collective responsibility; it is our duty,” he said.