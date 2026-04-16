Seven-year-old killed as drunk driver rams Ambedkar Jayanthi procession in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: A major mishap happened at Bilikal village on Tuesday night when a drunken car driver ploughed through the crowd of processionists participating in the Ambedkar Jayanthi procession, leading to the killing of a 7 year old girl on the spot.

The deceased girl is identified as Sanvi. Seven persons have been seriously injured and have been shifted to the Hasan Medical college. 11-year-old Nischit, Trupti, Usha, Chetan, Srishti and Nagaraj are among the injured.

Locals thrashed car driver Sudhakar while another occupant in the car is said to be absconding. The injured driver has been shifted to the District hospital. An irate crowd smashed the car’s windows. Tension prevailed before the district hospital. People became restless when they learnt that the driver was being transferred to a private hospital.

More than 50 policemen were deployed and they struggled hard to bring the situation under control. ASP Jayakumar tried to pacify the mob. Parents and the public expressed grief. The ASP appealed to the mob to return to their homes while promising stringent action on the wrongdoer. A case has been registered at the rural police station.