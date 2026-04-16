Will Zameer face axe? Siddaramaiah backing, Kerala campaign may save him

BENGALURU: After two heads rolled in the ruling Congress in the aftermath of the April 9 Davanagere South bypolls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appears to be trying his best to safeguard his staunch loyalist, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. Zameer’s extensive campaign for the Congress-led UDF candidates in the Kerala Assembly polls is also likely to save his skin.
As Muslims were left perplexed following the sacking of MLC Naseer Ahmed as the CM’s political secretary and another MLC K Abdul Jabbar suspended from the party’s primary membership, Siddaramaiah, an AHINDA champion, rushed for damage control.
If any action is initiated against Zameer now, it would damage the image of Siddaramaiah among Muslims which is why the latter is apparently trying to protect the minister, according to sources. Any action against Zameer depends on the results that will be declared on May 4, they added.
The CM had summoned Horticulture Minister S S Mallikarjun, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, chief whip in the council Saleem Ahmed and Shiggaon MLA Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan to his residence here on Wednesday and held deliberations.
The meeting was to make them reconcile with Zameer who was facing charges of anti-party activities during the bypolls to defeat the party candidate Samarth Shamanuru, son of Mallikarjun. Mallikarjun was worried about a major chunk of Muslim votes going against his son.
On Tuesday, Zameer gave his explanation to Siddaramaiah following which the latter suggested that he convince the party high command. Zameer is likely to take recourse in his extensive campaigning for UDF candidates in the Kerala Assembly polls adhering to the high command’s diktat.
On Wednesday, Zameer met MLC Naseer Ahmed and held deliberations. “I am saddened by what happened to Naseer. I did not go to Kerala to have fun but to work. If I switched off my cell phone and went on holiday, it would be wrong.I travelled 350 km a day to campaign in Kerala. I went to work adhering to the high command’s decision,” Zameer told reporters. He said he will also meet DCM and KPCC President D K Shivakumar and discuss the matter.