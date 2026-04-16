Will Zameer face axe? Siddaramaiah backing, Kerala campaign may save him

BENGALURU: After two heads rolled in the ruling Congress in the aftermath of the April 9 Davanagere South bypolls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appears to be trying his best to safeguard his staunch loyalist, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. Zameer’s extensive campaign for the Congress-led UDF candidates in the Kerala Assembly polls is also likely to save his skin.

As Muslims were left perplexed following the sacking of MLC Naseer Ahmed as the CM’s political secretary and another MLC K Abdul Jabbar suspended from the party’s primary membership, Siddaramaiah, an AHINDA champion, rushed for damage control.

If any action is initiated against Zameer now, it would damage the image of Siddaramaiah among Muslims which is why the latter is apparently trying to protect the minister, according to sources. Any action against Zameer depends on the results that will be declared on May 4, they added.

The CM had summoned Horticulture Minister S S Mallikarjun, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, chief whip in the council Saleem Ahmed and Shiggaon MLA Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan to his residence here on Wednesday and held deliberations.