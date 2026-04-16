Yettinahole project: Cescom yet to be paid Rs 232 crore

HASSAN: The Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project authorities have defaulted on Rs 232.11 crore power dues to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESCOM). The project has been conceived to provide drinking water to 47 taluks across seven districts.

The dues of eight water pumping stations, including Hanbalu, Doddanagara, Kumbaradi, Kadugarahalli, Yettinahole 1 and 2 are pending. CESCOM engineers have recently submitted a report on the pending bills attached to different projects, including Yettinahole to secretary, the state energy department.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had inaugurated the first phase of the Yettinahole project on September 6, 2024.

The CESCOM is staring at financial crisis with power bills of many lift irrigation projects in Holenarasipur and Channarapatna taluks as well as dues of street lights and drinking water projects of local bodies have been pending for the last few years.

The Yettinahole project alone has to pay Rs 8 crore per month to CESCOM. The CESCOM has now decided to issue notices to the defaulters.

Krishnappa, Executive Engineer, CESC said that they cannot cut power for nonpayment of bills and only issue notices to the authorities concerned.