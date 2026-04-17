26 districts in Karnataka likely to face drinking water crisis: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Twenty-six districts of Karnataka are likely to face a shortage of drinking water, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a below-normal monsoon, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said. The IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall, with normal rain in August and lower rainfall in September.
The CM warned that deputy commissioners would be held responsible for any disruption in the drinking water supply and stressed the need for coordination among the revenue, RDPR, and urban development departments.
The CM has directed the DCs to take precautionary measures to prevent drinking water shortage, as a deficit monsoon is expected in all districts except five.
Chairing a review meeting at Vidhana Soudha with district in-charge ministers, DCs and zilla panchayat CEOs, Siddaramaiah said Rs 419.5 crore is available in personal deposit (PD) accounts of DCs for drinking water management.
The CM reiterated that there was no shortage of funds. He directed the officials to provide shade and drinking water facilities, and to carry out heatwave precautions, especially in the north interior districts, where higher temperatures are expected between April and June.
Further, Siddaramaiah said 213 taluks and 2,410 gram panchayats have been identified as vulnerable to drinking water shortage, with 114 taluks and 598 GPs already facing issues.
Water is being supplied to 137 villages in 129 tankers, while 585 private borewells have been hired to serve 515 villages, he said. Several districts, including Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Mandya, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada, have a significant number of GPs at risk. In urban areas, 27 local bodies are already facing water shortage, while 95 more are likely to be affected, he informed.
The CM stressed prioritising drinking water over irrigation, ensuring adequate water levels in reservoirs till mid-July and repairing any leakage. At present, 321.93 tmcft of water is available in 14 major reservoirs— about 36% of total capacity. He also directed the officials concerned to respond promptly to public complaints, set up control rooms at taluk and ward levels, and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of RO units with 24X7 power supply.
On agriculture, Siddaramaiah warned of possible fertiliser supply disruptions owing to global factors and called for strict monitoring to prevent hoarding and ensure timely availability to farmers.
He also stressed measures to prevent the supply of contaminated water and prioritise power connections for drinking water projects. While there is no immediate shortage of cattle fodder, he directed the officials concerned to remain vigilant and ensure adequate availability.
WHAT CM SAID...
Currently, 321.93 tmcft of water is available in the state’s major 14 reservoirs, which is 36% of the total capacity. Last year, during this same period, 330.35 tmcft was available. There is sufficient water in the reservoirs at present to meet drinking water needs.
All RO units must be ensured to function with 24X7 continuous electricity supply
Due to West Asia crisis, there is a possibility of disruption in fertiliser supply. Proper distribution of urea and DAP must be overseen. Transportation of fertiliser to other states must be regulated
There is currently no shortage of fodder
Precautionary measures must be taken in all districts to prevent health issues arising from the supply of contaminated water
Priority must be given to providing electricity connections to drinking water schemes