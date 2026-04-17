26 districts in Karnataka likely to face drinking water crisis: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Twenty-six districts of Karnataka are likely to face a shortage of drinking water, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a below-normal monsoon, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said. The IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall, with normal rain in August and lower rainfall in September.

The CM warned that deputy commissioners would be held responsible for any disruption in the drinking water supply and stressed the need for coordination among the revenue, RDPR, and urban development departments.

The CM has directed the DCs to take precautionary measures to prevent drinking water shortage, as a deficit monsoon is expected in all districts except five.

Chairing a review meeting at Vidhana Soudha with district in-charge ministers, DCs and zilla panchayat CEOs, Siddaramaiah said Rs 419.5 crore is available in personal deposit (PD) accounts of DCs for drinking water management.

The CM reiterated that there was no shortage of funds. He directed the officials to provide shade and drinking water facilities, and to carry out heatwave precautions, especially in the north interior districts, where higher temperatures are expected between April and June.

Further, Siddaramaiah said 213 taluks and 2,410 gram panchayats have been identified as vulnerable to drinking water shortage, with 114 taluks and 598 GPs already facing issues.

Water is being supplied to 137 villages in 129 tankers, while 585 private borewells have been hired to serve 515 villages, he said. Several districts, including Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Mandya, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada, have a significant number of GPs at risk. In urban areas, 27 local bodies are already facing water shortage, while 95 more are likely to be affected, he informed.