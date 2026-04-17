5-day English training for teachers in Karnataka fails

BENGALURU: In the light of starting English medium classes for the students of Classes 1 to 5 in government schools across 15 districts, the department of school education and literacy (DSEL) provided training to teachers to teach the language, but only for five days.

Teachers who underwent this training have raised concerns that five days were not sufficient for them to learn the language and teach students, with the schools to open within one and a half months. “Though the government’s website states that the training is meant for 15 days to help use active, learner-centered, language-supportive pedagogies, the actual training was only for five days,” they said.

A government school teacher in Belagavi district told TNIE, “Some government teachers were selected and trained as resource persons to teach us English. Some of them did not even have any English teaching background. They were Kannada language teachers who weren’t equipped to teach us the language or its use in the classrooms.