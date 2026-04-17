Congress MLA Kulkarni pleads for leniency, sentencing today

BENGALURU: Former minister and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, who was convicted in a murder case, pleaded before the special court judge for leniency in the quantum of punishment, stating that he has three children of marriageable age and claiming that he had been treated unjustly, on Thursday.

The court, after hearing the arguments and recording the statements of the convicts, said that the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Friday. Kulkarni, the Dharwad MLA, and 16 others were convicted on Wednesday by the special court in connection with the 2016 murder of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Goudar.

The court had then stated that the quantum of punishment would be pronounced on Thursday.

All 17 convicts were brought to the court from Bengaluru Central Prison under tight security by the police, along with officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who had investigated the case.

The prosecution urged the court to impose the maximum punishment prescribed under the law and argued that no leniency should be shown and that the case should serve as an example to society. The prosecution described the crime as heinous, stating that the seventh accused had thrown chilli powder into the victim’s eyes before committing the murder, and that the killing was driven by political rivalry.

Further, it was submitted that the accused destroyed evidence after the CBI took over the case, attempted to influence witnesses by bribing them, and obstructed the judicial process. It was argued that a young politician’s life was deliberately ended through a well-planned conspiracy, and that attempts were made to obstruct the case using political power. Emphasising that the crime was premeditated, maximum punishment was sought.