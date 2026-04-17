Congress MLAs from Karnataka meet Surjewala, exude confidence of cabinet reshuffle

BENGALURU: A delegation of senior Congress MLAs camping in New Delhi for the last five days seeking ministerial posts when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reshuffles his cabinet, claims that they have accomplished their mission. This has come as a shot in the arm for the Siddaramaiah camp, who are keen on a rejig of the cabinet so that their leader can continue as CM for the full term of the present Congress government.

But Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and his camp are likely to exert pressure on the Congress high command to settle the leadership issue first and then decide on the potential cabinet reshuffle.

After meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, the MLAs, who have won more than three times, met AICC General Secretary and party Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday and exuded confidence that the high command will give its nod for the cabinet reshuffle after the results to the five state assemblies and by-elections to Davanagere South and Bagalkot are declared on May 4.

A team of 14 MLAs led by Chief Whip in the Assembly Ashok M Pattan, and former minister TB Jayachandra met Surjewala and presented a memorandum. They claimed to have reminded Surjewala of the high command’s assurance in 2023 when the party came to power that there would be changes after 2.5 years.