Family of nine charred to death in a car–bus collision in Karnataka

YADGIR: Nine members of a family were charred to death and a child sustained critical injuries after the car in which they were travelling caught fire following a collision with a private bus near Shantpur Cross in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on Friday, Yadgir SP Pruthvik Shankar said.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Nayak (52), a Town Panchayat member of Sirwar town in Raichur district, his wife Ananthakala (45), Sharanappa (36), his wife Nisarga (30), Siddartha, son of Sharanappa (3), Srinidhi, daughter of Sharanappa, Chandan, son of Raghavendra, and Shashikala, wife of Raghavendra (30).

Yadgir SP Pruthvik Shankar said that the condition of Virat, son of Raghavendra, is critical. He said that 10 people, five adults and five children, including a 1.5-year-old baby, were travelling in a Kia Sonnet car.

The child, named “Virat”, has survived, while nine others died. Virat’s father, Raghavendra, was not travelling in the car.

The deceased were natives of Sirwar town in Raichur district and were returning to their hometown after visiting the Venugopal Swami temple in Shorapur.

According to the police, the car attempted to overtake the private bus, during which the accident occurred and a fire broke out.

All nine persons were charred to death, and both the car and the bus were damaged in the fire. All 20 passengers travelling in the bus are safe, SP Pruthvik Shankar said.