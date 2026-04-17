Family of seven charred to death in a car–bus collision in Karnataka

YADGIR: Seven persons of the same family were charred to death and two children sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling allegedly collided head-on with a private bus near Shantpur Cross in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Kriahna Nayak (52), a Town Panchayat member of Sirwar in Raichur district, his wife Ananthakala (45), Sharanappa (36), his wife Nisarga (30), Siddartha, son of Sharanappa (3), and Shashikala (30).

The condition of Advika, daughter of Sharanappa (5), and Srinidhi, daughter of Sharanappa (1.5), is critical, said Yadgir SP Pruthvik Shankar.

He said that the people travelling in the car were natives of Sirwar town in Raichur district and were returning to their hometown after visiting the Venugopal Swami temple in Shorapur.

“When their car was near Shantpur, a private bus which was coming to Kalaburagi from Bengaluru allegedly collided head-on, and a fire broke out,” he said.

All seven persons were charred to death. Both the car and the bus were damaged in the incident. Police are investigating the case.