Karnataka Cabinet to take up SC internal quota on April 24

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to set up a technical committee headed by the chief secretary, and comprising secretaries from law and parliamentary affairs and social welfare departments, on implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The committee has been asked to file its report at the next cabinet meeting scheduled to be held from 11am to 4pm on April 24, to take a final decision. While it is not a special cabinet meeting to exclusively discuss internal quota, the issue will be on the agenda, among other key subjects, sources said.

It is expected that 15 per cent quota would be shared, with 5.3 per cent each for SC-Left and SC-Right communities, and 4.4 per cent for Bhovis, Lambanis, Korama, Koracha and others. When the government announced filling up of 56,432 vacancies, SC communities, especially SC-Left, insisted that internal quota be applied.

Vemula Bill: Quantum of punishment reduced

The cabinet approved the Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Discrimination, Exclusion or Injustice) (Right to Education and Dignity) Bill, 2026, with a modification to reduce the quantum of punishment from three years of imprisonment if convicted. Briefing the press after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil clarified that the reduced punishment will be known soon. The bill will be tabled at the next session of joint legislature, he added.

Sources informed The New Indian Express that the Congress government was afraid that if it retained severe punishment, it may have to face the ire of caste Hindus as they will not get bail, a source informed.