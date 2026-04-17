Minister Khandre bats for CSR funds to end man-animal conflict, save Ghats

BENGALURU: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday said there is a need for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for mitigating man-animal conflicts, addressing issues plaguing the Western Ghats and for the rehabilitation programmes for tribal and forest dwellers.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the curtain raiser of the third edition of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) Global CSR and Sustainability Summit – 2026 on Thursday. The summit is being organised on July 23 in association with UN Global Compact Network India on the theme Sustainability at Scale.

Khandre said the chief minister recently sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the rehabilitation of families from Kudremeukh National Park. So far 300 families have been rehabilitated, 300 families have given their consent, and the cases of 700 more need to be addressed. Unlike other regions, this area needs special focus because of the extremist problems that existed earlier. It has been calculated that at least Rs 1 crore is required for relocating and rehabilitating each family in this region, he said.

“Companies should come forward with CSR funds for these initiatives. The CSR funds should not be limited only to tree plantation, lake conservation and Bengaluru alone,” Khandre said.

The minister also said that in Telawadi village inside the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary near Belagavi, 27 families have shown interest in relocation. Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned and Rs 10 lakh in advance has been paid to each of the families. There are many more families living inside the forest, which need to be relocated to mitigate man-animal conflict. Funds are also required for purchasing land to strengthen and secure elephant corridors and protecting reserve forests and buffer zones around forests.