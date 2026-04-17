Minister Khandre bats for CSR funds to end man-animal conflict, save Ghats

BENGALURU: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday said there is a need for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for mitigating man-animal conflicts, addressing issues plaguing the Western Ghats and for the rehabilitation programmes for tribal and forest dwellers.
The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the curtain raiser of the third edition of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) Global CSR and Sustainability Summit – 2026 on Thursday. The summit is being organised on July 23 in association with UN Global Compact Network India on the theme Sustainability at Scale.
Khandre said the chief minister recently sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the rehabilitation of families from Kudremeukh National Park. So far 300 families have been rehabilitated, 300 families have given their consent, and the cases of 700 more need to be addressed. Unlike other regions, this area needs special focus because of the extremist problems that existed earlier. It has been calculated that at least Rs 1 crore is required for relocating and rehabilitating each family in this region, he said.
“Companies should come forward with CSR funds for these initiatives. The CSR funds should not be limited only to tree plantation, lake conservation and Bengaluru alone,” Khandre said.
The minister also said that in Telawadi village inside the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary near Belagavi, 27 families have shown interest in relocation. Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned and Rs 10 lakh in advance has been paid to each of the families. There are many more families living inside the forest, which need to be relocated to mitigate man-animal conflict. Funds are also required for purchasing land to strengthen and secure elephant corridors and protecting reserve forests and buffer zones around forests.
Khandre said that CSR funds will also be beneficial in ensuring technological support for forest works like satellite and drone monitoring, radio collaring and animal tracking.
Also present on the occasion, FKCCI President Uma Reddy said there is a need for driving impactful and sustainable initiatives that are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Developmental Goals (SGDs) to create lasting global impacts. The aim of the summit is to bring together corporates, MSMEs, policy makers, NGOs and sustainability experts to discuss scalable CSR models, ESG integration and responsible governance.
Reddy said it has been announced that this year on, companies and industries that undertake afforestation activities should account for the survival and health of the saplings procured and planted. A portal is being created where details will have to be uploaded regularly. Each tree will be geotagged, she said.