Muslim religious leaders in Karnataka slam Congress, flay action against Jabbar, Naseer

BENGALURU: Muslim religious leaders under the banner of Ulema-e-Karnataka, on Wednesday criticised the Congress party over its disciplinary action against MLC Abdul Jabbar and CM’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed, alleging lack of due process.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, Maulana Mufti Iftikhar Qasmi accused the party of acting unilaterally, claiming Jabbar was forced to resign and expelled, while Naseer Ahmed was removed without being given a chance to respond. “Is this disciplinary action? Where are the rules? There was no notice, no chance to explain, just direct action,” he said.

A release from the Ulema-e-Karnataka stated that they have always seen Naseer Ahmed as an important facilitator between the minorities, other depressed communities and the government headed by Siddaramaiah.

The removal of Naseer Ahmed and resignation of Abdul Jabbar have sent disturbing signals to minority communities, especially Muslims. These actions reflect indifference and disregard towards the legitimate aspirations of marginalized sections, it said.