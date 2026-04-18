AI must aid not replace judges, says CJI at Karnataka judicial conference

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday cautioned that while the judiciary embraces technological tools, particularly artificial intelligence, it must do so with a clear understanding of their limitations. He urged judicial officers not to be “afraid” of AI, but to use it as an aid rather than a substitute for human judgment.

Speaking at the 22nd biennial state-level conference of judicial officers in Karnataka, themed “Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence,” organised by the Karnataka State Judicial Officers Association, the CJI stressed that technology should enhance judicial functioning without undermining the core human values that underpin the justice system.

“Do not be afraid of AI,” Justice Kant said, drawing an analogy with complex legal adjudication. “When a case involving complicated facts and legal questions is placed before you, you apply greater thought, patience and diligence. The same approach is needed when using AI tools—carefully and consciously, ensuring that the judge within you remains independent.”

He emphasised that AI must not influence judicial reasoning, but rather support it in a controlled and responsible manner.

The Chief Justice acknowledged the significant potential of AI in improving efficiency within the judiciary. He noted that it could assist in legal research, case management, data organisation, and reducing administrative burdens that often consume valuable judicial time. With proper training, he said, judicial officers could use such tools to increase productivity and devote more attention to adjudication.

However, he issued a strong caution regarding the limitations of AI systems. “AI operates on patterns, algorithms and existing datasets. It does not possess judgment in the human sense, nor can it engage with ethical, social and moral dimensions that are central to judicial decision-making,” he said.

He underscored that judging is not merely an analytical exercise but one that is reflective, contextual and grounded in constitutional values. Over-reliance on AI, he warned, risks reducing judicial decision-making to mechanical outputs, thereby weakening its depth, independence and integrity.