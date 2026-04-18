Answer scripts to be valuated, not graded: Karnataka to HC

BENGALURU: In view of the state government itself informing that valuation of SSLC examination answer scripts of the academic year 2025-26 will be conducted as per norms prevailing on the date of issue of notification for the examination, the Karnataka High Court directed the state to follow the same by valuating answer scripts of the third language, instead of bringing in the grading system.

Justice ES Indiresh passed the order on April 15, after recording the statement by the government advocate in response to a petition filed by three students, expressing apprehension about the recent remark made by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education introducing the grading system in valuating the third language of the SSLC examination.

The three students, Sahana R Naik of Chikkamagaluru district, Anusha and Sudhiksha of Udupi district, who appeared for the recently held SSLC exams, moved the high court seeking directions to the state to follow the circular dated October 28, 2025, issued by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, about the valuation of answer scripts.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the additional government advocate submitted that valuation for the SSLC examination will be conducted as per the circular prevailing as of the date of examination.