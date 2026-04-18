Congress MLA Kulkarni, 15 others get life term

BENGALURU: Former minister and Congress MLA from the Dharwad constituency Vinay Kulkarni and 15 others were sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2016 murder of zilla panchayat member Yogesh Goudar.

Another convict, police inspector Channakeshava B Tingarikar, was sentenced to seven-year imprisonment by the special court on Friday. On Wednesday, the special court for sitting and former MPs and MLAs had convicted 17 accused on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and other offences.

Convicts taken to Bengaluru Central Prison

However, the court acquitted accused No. 20 Vasudev and accused No. 21 Somashekhar Nyamagoud, giving them the benefit of the doubt. As many as 21 people were named in the case, while accused No. 1

Basavaraj and accused No. 17 Shivanand Shrishaila Biradar had turned approvers. The court had reserved the quantum of punishment to Friday after hearing the arguments and recording statements from the convicts on Thursday, who pleaded for leniency.

All 17 convicts were brought from the Bengaluru Central Prison and produced before special court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat on Friday afternoon. He sentenced 16 convicts, including MLA Vinay Kulkarni, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 16 lakh, to be paid as compensation to the children of the deceased Yogesh Goudar.

The court sentenced accused No. 19, Channakeshav Tingarikar, then inspector of Dharwad Suburban police station, to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000. Tingarikar was sentenced as charges of corruption against him were proven. Accused No. 1 Basavaraj Muttagi was granted the approver status by the court.