CT Ravi seeks SIT probe in Karnataka after alleged organised ‘Love Jihad’ case exposed at TCS Nashik

BENGALURU: Following the exposure of an alleged organised ‘Love Jihad’ case at TCS in Nashik, Maharashtra, former National General Secretary, BJP, and MLC CT Ravi demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to find out if there are similar networks in corporate companies in Karnataka.

Ravi said the Nashik issue is serious. “Karnataka, too, has many MNCs, including TCS. There is a possibility that vulnerable women who come for employment may be exploited or targeted by such conversion networks. Hence, a comprehensive investigation is necessary,” he said.

He said an SIT led by a sitting or retired judge be formed to conduct a probe. He said many women in Karnataka work day and night in companies and may be vulnerable to such networks.

He said that ‘Love Jihad’ is no longer an individual issue but an organised network involving training, funding, and forced religious conversion in several cases.