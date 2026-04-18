Develop heritage schools in Karnataka: KDA to education minister Madhu Bangarappa

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government allocated only Rs 25 crore for the development of nearly 240 century-old and heritage schools across state, according to a detailed report submitted by the Kannada Development Authority. The report was presented to Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education on Friday.

The report stated, “12 years have passed since the appeal of writer GS Shivarudrappa was accepted, the government released only Rs 5 crore in 2018 and Rs 20 crore in 2021-22, taking the total number of developed schools to 240. The government should bring at least 10% of the schools under development every year in three years.”

The report titled ‘Shatamana Kanda Shaalegalu’ includes a survey of century-old schools across Karnataka.

There are around 3,139 century-old schools, and as per the experts in the committee, at least 50 -100 schools get added to this list every year. Prof Purushotham Bilimale, Chairman, KDA, said, “In Kalyana Karnataka, the education department must make use of the sufficient funds available.

There are sufficient funds available in the Mining Area Environmental Revitalisation Fund, and funds should be released for the development in Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru.”